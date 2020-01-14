Icy roads possible overnight

System number two approaches tonight. Freezing drizzle develops late ending as a wintry mix on Wednesday morning. The amount of precipitation stays on the light side. Don’t let that fool you, however, as even a little ice can cause travel problems. Strong northwest winds kick in and drop the temperatures with single-digit lows likely by Thursday morning. Thursday is the calm before the storm as a larger system approaches with a wintry mix on Friday. Have a great night!

