Icy crash scatters boxes of food

Boxes fill the ditch after a semi crashed in rural Fayette County on December 24, 2019. (Courtesy: Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Boxes spilled everywhere in a ditch after a semi hit icy conditions in Fayette County.

On Christmas Eve just before 3 in the morning, a semi driver from Nebraska hit an icy patch of road in the 3000 block of C Avenue. That's about 4 miles south of Arlington. According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, the semi ditched and rolled, jackknifing and twisting.

While the driver wasn't hurt, the semi and trailer are considered a total loss. The boxes were also filled with perishable foods.

Also assisting the Sheriff's Office were the Strawberry Point Ambulance, Lamont Fire Department, Lamont First Responders, and Iowa State Patrol.

First responders look at a semi that crashed in rural Fayette County on December 24, 2019. (Courtesy: Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
 