Icy crash scatters boxes of food

Boxes spilled everywhere in a ditch after a semi hit icy conditions in Fayette County.

On Christmas Eve just before 3 in the morning, a semi driver from Nebraska hit an icy patch of road in the 3000 block of C Avenue. That's about 4 miles south of Arlington. According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, the semi ditched and rolled, jackknifing and twisting.

While the driver wasn't hurt, the semi and trailer are considered a total loss. The boxes were also filled with perishable foods.

Also assisting the Sheriff's Office were the Strawberry Point Ambulance, Lamont Fire Department, Lamont First Responders, and Iowa State Patrol.