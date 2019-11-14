'Iconic' tree replaced at the University of Iowa

An "iconic" tree on the campus of the University of Iowa that fell over in September following a storm was replaced Thursday morning with a new tree.

The tree sits outside the old capital building and while it is considerably smaller than the old tree it's the same kind, a Larch.

The tree was transported to Iowa City by a nursery in Chicago where the tree had been growing.

The old tree stood on the campus for around 70 years.

"They've even positioned it so it's in the same orientation as the one that was there before," said professor, Erin Irish.

The University's arborist hopes this one is able to remain here for at least 100.

"There are only two that I was able to find in the whole Midwest and this one when they sent the photo it reminds me, it has so many similarities to the old one," said arborist, Andy Dahl.

The total cost of the tree and to ship it Iowa City was $2,500. It will be paid for through the University's Landscape Improvement Fund.

