Ice conditions deteriorating, fire department officials say, as temperatures warm

The condition and stability of ice in eastern Iowa are getting worse as temperatures have started to turn warmer, according to officials.

Two Cedar Rapids Fire Department firefighters train on ice rescues in an image from an undated video of the training. (Courtesy: Cedar Rapids Fire Department)

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department issued the warning that ice is becoming unsafe in its area of responsibility, and for residents to stay off of the ice.

The reminder comes just as firefighters will be conducting its annual ice rescue training over the next three days.

Several incidents of people falling through unstable ice were reported recently as temperatures warmed. Several people were rescued in the Cedar Falls area on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Another man needed 30 people to help rescue him from Lake Wapello in Davis County on Monday, February 24.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be well above freezing starting on Saturday, February 29, further weakening the ice on area waterways.