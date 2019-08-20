ISU researchers trying to figure out why more women are drinking alcohol

Researchers at Iowa State University are trying to figure out why more are drinking alcohol.

According to an article from ISU, there is a shrinking gap between men and women who drink.

"ISU researchers found variations in the amount and frequency women drink based on age, race, education, marital status and other factors," the article said.

Research from the university compared the drinking experience of women in the 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s. It look at how life changes and events influence drinking.

"Overall, 52 percent of women reported drinking around seven days in the last month and averaged just over two drinks a day," the report said.

