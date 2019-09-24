ISU officials address concerns involving Hawkeye marching band during Cy-Hawk game

Iowa State University's president, director of athletics and police chief are addressing concerns surrounding an incident involving the Hawkeye Marching Band at the Cy-Hawk football game.

FILE: The University of Iowa marching band performs before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

In a joint press conference Tuesday, ISU officials said they were made aware of five reports of alleged incidents against the University of Iowa marching band after the game.

ISU's police chief said no one at either ISU or Iowa have come forward to law enforcement with complaints.

ISU Athletic Director Jamie Pollard said he believes the reports that Hawkeye band members were victims of profanity and rudeness. He said he knows this because it's happened to the ISU marching band in the past.

'[T]hat's flat-out embarrassing," he said. "It's shameful. It's inexcusable. And we all have to do better."

In a previous interview, a band member told TV-9 someone threw a beer bottle at him, bruising his arm.

Following an investigation, athletic directors from both schools released a statement, saying they aim to provide a safe place for everyone to enjoy watching football.

University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld said there needs to be more protection for students before next year's Cy-Hawk game. He made those comments to the Daily Iowan. Harreld said he wants a game plan laid out on paper regarding security and band parking. He said until that happens, he's not comfortable playing the Cy-Hawk football game.