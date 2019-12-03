ISU football coach Matt Campbell agrees to contract extension through 2025

Iowa State University on Tuesday said football coach Matt Campbell agreed to a contract extension that will carry through the 2025 season.

Details of the contract will come at a later date, the university said.

"My staff and I will be on the road this week actively recruiting the next class of Cyclones and it is important for recruits and their families to understand my commitment to Iowa State," Campell said.

Campbell guided the Cyclones to a tie for third place in the Big 12 in 2019. and a berth in a bowl game for the third season in a row. The Cyclones were 7-5 overall and appeared in the College Football Playoff rankings for the third consecutive year.

The football team will play in a bowl game for the third straight year with the opportunity to achieve three eight-win seasons in a row for only the second time in school history. The team will learn its bowl destination Sunday.

