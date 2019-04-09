IRS says tax refunds down $6 billion from last year

The Internal Revenue Service says it has disbursed more than $206 billion in tax refunds through March 29, down nearly 3 percent from the same period last year.

The IRS has also issued fewer refunds and processed fewer returns, as well.

Tax preparers said this is expected as this is the first year people are filing taxes that reflect changes made by President Trump's 2017 tax law.

Speaking of refunds, more than 79 percent of processed returns have received a refund this year, down slightly from the same period last year.