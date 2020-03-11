IHSAA monitoring coronavirus situation, but no changes to boy's sports as of now

The governing body of boy's high school athletics in Iowa is monitoring the potential spread of coronavirus in Iowa but has made no changes to sporting events in the state, according to a statement released by the organization on Wednesday.

A buzzer-beating shot Tuesday in Cedar Rapids sent North Scott Senior High School to the state tournament, and it sent Waterloo West High School home. (SCOTT SAVILLE/KCRG)

The Iowa High School Athletic Association said they are following the current guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health to not cancel events or extracurricular activities. However, the organization said that they are keeping an eye on the rapidly-evolving situation and will reassess if that guidance changes.

"Additionally, the IHSAA will continue [to] monitor ways in which spring activities may be affected over the coming months," the organization said, in a statement. "We are actively planning for these impacts and will share more information as it becomes available."

Representatives for the Iowa Events Center, where the boy's state basketball tournament is being held, have said that they are placing extra emphasis on cleaning surfaces that are frequently touched by visitors. They also recommend consistent hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, and sick individuals to stay home.

The state boy's basketball tournament is underway in Des Moines, scheduled to take place through Friday, March 13, 2020.