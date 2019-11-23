IHRC discuss drug policy with presidential candidates

The Iowa Harm Reduction Coalition was hoping to learn what policies presidential candidates have when it comes to the heroin epidemic.

The group discussed ideas to legalize marijuana and potentially other drugs in the future. They stated that this would help people want to get clean by doing away with the stigma. The group is also looking at safe places for people to legally use for those who are not ready for sobriety.

It’s a discussion one audience member said needed to happen.

“This round table went very well,” said Tony Currin of the Democratic Central Committee. “We need to have serious conversations and not just as a back burner thought.”

