Gov. Reynolds reports two more COVID-19 deaths in Linn County; 118 new positive cases in Iowa

Governor Kim Reynolds said Iowa saw 118 new positive cases of COVID-19 from Thursday to Friday morning. Iowa now has 1,388 total positive cases.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference regarding COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa, Monday, April 6, 2020. (Oliva Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)

Linn County saw two more deaths due to COVID-19, Gov. Reynolds announced Friday. That brings the total number of deaths in the state to 31. One person was an elderly adult (older than 81) and the other an older adult (61-80).

Union and Osceola counties saw their first cases, meaning 81 out of Iowa's 99 counties have seen positive cases.

Reynolds said there were 862 negative cases for a total of 14,565. She said 506 people have recovered for a rate of 36 percent.

Reynolds said 119 people are in the hospital.