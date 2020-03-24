IDPH announces 19 new positive COVID-19 cases

The Iowa Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 19 new coronavirus cases in the state.

A new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Walton County. (CDC)

This brings the total number of cases to Iowa to 124, up from 105 on Monday.

There have been a total of 2,315 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

The counties below have added cases to their totals:

Black Hawk, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)



Buchanan County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)



Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Dallas County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)



Jasper County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Johnson County, 1 middle-aged adult, 1 older adult



Muscatine County, 2 older adults (61-80)



Polk County, 3 adults, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Poweshiek County 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Story County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Tama County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)



Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

