IDPH announces 19 new positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: Tue 6:08 PM, Mar 24, 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 19 new coronavirus cases in the state.

This brings the total number of cases to Iowa to 124, up from 105 on Monday.

There have been a total of 2,315 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

The counties below have added cases to their totals:

  • Black Hawk, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
  • Buchanan County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
  • Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
  • Dallas County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
  • Jasper County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
  • Johnson County, 1 middle-aged adult, 1 older adult
  • Muscatine County, 2 older adults (61-80)
  • Polk County, 3 adults, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
  • Poweshiek County 1 older adult (61-80 years)
  • Story County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
  • Tama County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
  • Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
  • Washington County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

    Tap or click here to see the cumulative total of cases for each county.

