IDPH announces 19 new positive COVID-19 cases

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 19 new coronavirus cases in the state.
A new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Walton County. (CDC)
This brings the total number of cases to Iowa to 124, up from 105 on Monday.
There have been a total of 2,315 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
The counties below have added cases to their totals:
Black Hawk, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
Buchanan County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Dallas County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
Jasper County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Johnson County, 1 middle-aged adult, 1 older adult
Muscatine County, 2 older adults (61-80)
Polk County, 3 adults, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Poweshiek County 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Story County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Tama County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
Washington County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Tap or click here to see the cumulative total of cases for each county.