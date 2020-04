IDPH announces 85 new coronavirus cases in the state; 699 total cases

The Iowa Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 85 new coronavirus cases in the state.

This brings the total number of cases to Iowa to 699.

There have been a total of 8,764 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

Counties that added cases include:

Allamakee County, 1 adult (18-40 years)



Clayton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)



Clinton County, 4 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 older

adult (61-80 years)



Crawford County, 1 middle age adult (41-60), 2 older adults

(61-80 years)



Dallas County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)



Dubuque County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Fayette County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)



Henry County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)



Jackson County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)



Jasper County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Jefferson County, 1 adult (18-40 years)



Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults

(41-60 years)



Linn County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults

(41-60 years), 5 older adults (61-80 years), 6 elderly adults (81+)



Louisa County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Lyon County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)



Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years)



Monona County, 1 elderly (81+)



Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult

(41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)



O’Brien County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)



Plymouth County, 1 adult (18-40 years)



Polk County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults

(41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Pottawattamie County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Scott County, 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older

adults (61-80 years)



Shelby County, 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult

(81+)



Sioux County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Story County, 1 adult (18-40 years)



Tama County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult

(41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Van Buren County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80

years)



Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult

(41-60 years)



Washington County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age

adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)