IDPH: 12 people in Iowa being monitored for coronavirus

The Iowa Department of Public Health confirms 12 people are being monitored for coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the IDPH website, the patients are asymptomatic meaning they are not showing any symptoms.

To date, 30 people in Iowa have completed a quarantine, according to the health department.

Officials report two people tested negative for the coronavirus.

So far, there have been no positive cases identified in Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Health says the overall risk to Iowans is low.

IDPH does release locations of the patients due to privacy regulations.

