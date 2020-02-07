IDP: unusually high number of calls contributed to slow collection of caucus results

The Iowa Democratic Party said it experienced an unusual number of callers on the night of the caucuses which contributed to the slow collection of results.

"On Caucus Day, the Iowa Democratic Party experienced an unusually high volume of inbound phone calls to its Caucus hotline, including supporters of President Trump, said IDP Communications Director Mandy McClure. "The unexplained, and at times hostile, calls contributed to the delay in the Iowa Democratic Party’s collection of results, but in no way affected the integrity of information gathered or the accuracy of data sets reported."

According to an Iowa Democratic Party official, staff and volunteers flagged and blocked repeated callers "who appeared to be reaching out in an attempt to interfere with their reporting duties."

The IDP official said all of the phone calls came from individual callers, not through an automated process.

"These included callers who would hang up immediately after being connected, supporters of President Trump who called to express their displeasure with the Democratic Party, and Iowans looking to confirm details for their evening’s Caucus," the official said.

Tom Perez, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, called for a “recanvass” of the results of Monday’s Iowa caucus. He tweeted Thursday that “enough is enough” after three days of technical issues and delays.

The Iowa Democratic Party said it's prepared for a recanvass of Monday's Iowa caucus results should the request come from a campaign.

According to a release on Thursday from IDP Chair Troy Price, the party has 48 hours to respond to a written request for a recanvass signed by the requesting candidate.

Perez said the recanvass is needed to “assure public confidence.”

Following the Iowa Democratic Party’s release of new results late Thursday night, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg leads Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders by two state delegate equivalents out of 2,152 counted.

However, there is evidence the party has not accurately tabulated some of its results, including those released late Thursday that the party reported as complete.