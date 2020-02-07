IDP extends deadline for presidential campaigns to request caucus recanvass, recount

The Iowa Democratic Party said it is extending the deadline for campaigns to request a recount or recanvass of Monday's Iowa caucus results.

A caucus goer seated in the section for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., holds their Presidential Preference Card at the Knapp Center on the Drake University campus in Des Moines, Iowa, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Initially, the deadline was noon on Feb. 7, but after a delay in collecting and releasing results, the Iowa Democratic Party said its Recanvass/Recount Committee voted unanimously to extend the deadline to noon on Monday, Feb. 10.

The IDP is also providing campaigns a chance to prove inconsistencies between data reported and the result records. The deadline is Feb. 8 at noon.

The Iowa Democratic Recanvass/Recount Committee is comprised of the IDP Chair, Vice Chair, Second Vice Chair, Executive Director, Secretary, Treasurer, Rules Committee Chair, Caucus Chair, and Data Director.

"Should any presidential campaign in compliance with the Iowa Delegate Selection Plan request a recanvass, the IDP will audit the paper records of report, as provided by the precinct chairs and signed by representatives of presidential campaigns," the IDP said in a statement. "This is the official record of the Iowa Democratic caucus."