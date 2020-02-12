IDP accepts caucus recanvass requests from Sanders', Buttigieg's campaigns

The Iowa Democratic Party said it has accepted requests from two campaigns to recanvass last week's caucus results.

The requests came from Bernie Sanders' and Pete Buttigieg's campaigns.

The IDP said its Recanvass/Recount Committee will inform the campaigns on Friday of costs associated with the process as well as a timeline. The campaigns will then have 24 hours to provide the IDP with a final decision on whether to move forward with the recanvass.

Pete Buttigieg's campaign is asking the committee to recanvass 57 precincts and all in-state satellite sites. Bernie Sanders' campaign wants the committee to recanvass 25 precincts and three satellite sites.

The Committee said it expects to start the recanvass on Feb. 16 and last for two days. Appointed administrators will conduct the recanvass.