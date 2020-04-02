ICRIowa starts initiative to help laid-off workers find new opportunities

Thousands of businesses across the state are shutting their doors due to COVID-19 restrictions. Dash Coffee Roasters, which has a location in Cedar Rapids & Iowa City, closed their doors on Wednesday after providing carry-out only temporarily.

Co-owners Rebecca and Phil Davidson said they were frustrated at the lack of clear advice provided by the state government and weren't sure how to plan for the long-term.

“It's kind of difficult to operate like that as far as purchasing product and telling your employees what to expect," said Co-Owner Phil Davidson. "We just kind of took the initiative on that."

Dash had to lay off nearly 25 employees who are now among the more than 100,000 Iowans out of work in the last two weeks. Doug Neumann, Executive Director of the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance, says there is no clear answer yet to fix that crisis.

“Businesses don’t do well in times of uncertainty. We would love to have more certainty about just what the impact is and how we start fighting back from that but it just doesn’t exist right now," Neumann said.

Businesses aren’t alone in altering their plans. ICRIowa, a joint venture funded by the Metro Economic Alliance and ICAD, promotes business and job growth in the region.

“Obviously a few weeks ago, everything changed," said ICRIowa President Jennifer Daly.

Daly and her team shifted focus and launched an initiative that now can help people who have been laid off connect with other employment opportunities.

“We know there is likely going to be significant layoffs in our region due to the pandemic, that wave has started. It's going to continue to grow over the next couple of months and we wanted to make sure that we were really meeting the need that’s here now.” Daly said.

Daly says that industries like food production, manufacturing, and the healthcare sector are all currently looking for help. For businesses that aren’t able to stay open, ICRIowa is directing them to state and federal support programs.

“A lot of these programs are designed to say hey, we’ve got a short term pause and then at some point we're going to be able to hit play again and you want your workforce in place. You want the ability to restart when you reach start.” Neumann said.

That’s exactly what the owners of Dash are planning on doing.

“We feel like everybody is doing the best they can, There's no good answer for anything, there's no right answer for anything," said Co-Owner Rebecca Davidson.

"All the way from a governor’s perspective to small business owners we're all just making a choice that’s best for that day. We know that the day we reopen our doors people are going to be there. We're stoked to see that come through how we'll all come out stronger on the other side of this just like we did 10 years ago."

