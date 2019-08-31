IC Police respond to multiple shots fired, looking for suspect

Iowa City police are looking for who was involved in an shots fired incident that happened early Saturday morning.

At 4:47 a.m. officers from the Iowa City Police Department responded to the area of 1202 Arthur St. for reports of shots fired. Dispatch received two calls regarding a series of 5 shots in the area. Responding officers located shell casings in the 2700 block of Wayne Ave., but were unable to gather any additional information from witnesses.

Nearby residents with security cameras are asked to review their recordings and contact Iowa City Police at 319-356-5276 with any potential footage or information.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about this incident that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers online at iccrimestoppers.org or by phone at 358-TIPS (8477).

All calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. Individuals providing information do not have to reveal their identity to collect a reward.

