'I feared for my life:' woman recounts moments shooting next door

Marshalltown police report an after-party at somebody's home turned into a fight and then shooting. It sent three people to the hospital and nearby neighbors seeking shelter.

"I was in my living room (watching) a movie and all the sudden I heard a lot of loud-- bang, bang, bang," said Katie Robinson. "I knew it wasn't the sound of a firecracker."

Robinson lives next door to 401 Melody Lane, where bullet holes can be seen on the front door. Multiple emergency crews responded to the neighborhood around 3:45 a.m., Sunday morning.

The victims are two women and one man, all in their early twenties. They were taken to a local hospital, then transferred to another in Des Monies. At last check, officials said they were in serious condition.

"Thankfully, we don't have a lot of shootings in Marshalltown," said Police Chief Michael Tupper.

Police believe the man behind the weapon to be 22-year-old Trevion Hardin. The Marshalltown man is in custody facing three counts of attempted murder. Officials say they are still investigating what drove him to shoot two women and one man.

"It appears that it was just an after-hours house party that went horribly wrong, quite frankly," said Tupper.

Robinson said when gunshots rang out, she ran for safety.

"It scared me so bad I got up and ran to the back where it was dark," said Robinson. "I was so afraid. I feared for my life."

Robinson said she was feeling lucky to not have become a fourth victim.

"We could've got shot," said Robinson. "I'm thanking God he was watching over me because he was, definitely. I'm glad I got away from the light."

The investigation is still ongoing but police said they're not seeking any more suspects at this time. Tupper doesn't believe the public is at risk, either.

Anybody with information related to the shooting is still asked to reach out to Marshalltown Police or Crimestoppers.