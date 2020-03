The I-80 and I-380 interchange will be closing three nights next week.

The ramp from I-80 westbound to I-380 northbound ramp will close at night Monday through Thursday. Traffic traveling westbound will need to take a detour to Exit 237, Ireland Avenue.

Closures:

10:00 p.m. Monday (3/9) to 6:00 a.m. Tuesday (3/10)

10:00 p.m. Tuesday (3/10) to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday (3/11)

10:00 p.m. Wednesday (3/11) to 6:00 a.m. Thursday (3/12)