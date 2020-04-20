I-80 Mississippi River bridge replacement plan to be discussed in online meeting

The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold a virtual public meeting Wednesday on plans for replacing a more than 50-year-old Mississippi River bridge in the Quad Cities area.

The meeting is being held online because of social distancing restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic. The public can participate during the webinar.

DOT officials will discuss a study of Interstate 80 over the Mississippi River. The plan is to replace the I-80 bridge in the Quad Cities, which opened in 1966. The meeting is at 2 p.m on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Register to participate in the webinar at this website.