I-380 cameras in Cedar Rapids to start issuing speeding tickets next week

Next Monday, the traffic cameras on I-380 in Cedar Rapids will start issuing tickets.

Right now, drivers going at least 12 miles an hour over the speed limit on the s-curve are getting warnings.

Tickets will cost $75 and the city will keep $55 from each ticket. That money will go toward 10 additional officers for the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

The four sets of cameras on I-380 were the busiest of the city's traffic cameras, but legal questions prompted the city to stop using them to issue tickets in April 2017.

The Cedar Rapids City Council approved a measure to bring back the cameras late last month.