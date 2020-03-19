HyVee to install temporary protective windows at checkouts

HyVee announced Thursday that they will be installing protective windows at checkouts in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

They will be installing these panels to create another layer of protection for both employees and customers. They will be placing panels first at their Des Moines locations and other HyVee locations over the next few days.

Starting Friday, March 20th, customers will also no longer be able to bring in reusable bags. HyVee says that they can't be sure what sanitation procedures customers are doing at home and this further protects the spread of the virus.

“The spread of this virus is asking us all to take extraordinary measures and change the way we live our lives,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO, and president. “We are continuing to adapt at Hy-Vee so that we can serve our customers and keep everyone in our stores as safe and healthy as possible.”