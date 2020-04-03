HyVee to install more protective windows at checkouts; make aisles one-way

HyVee announced that they will be installing more protective windows at checkouts in the next few days in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

They will be installing these panels to create another layer of protection for both employees and customers on the backside of the checkouts. This is in addition to the panels that were already placed on the front side of the checkouts.

This weekend, HyVee will also be putting up signs to make aisles one way to prevent customers from having to pass each other.

Starting April 6th, HyVee is encouraging people to follow the "one person per cart" to avoid multiple family members from joining the customer to grocery stores.

“We continue to implement additional ways to adapt at Hy-Vee, so that we can serve our customers and protect the health and wellness of those who work and shop in our stores,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president.