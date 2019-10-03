HyVee details times, locations of massive data breach

HyVee has released details of the specific times and locations that it says malware accessed credit card information of shoppers.

The company says malware was able to gain access to its payment systems. Between December 14, 2018, and July 29, 2019, it accessed cards at fuel pumps for HyVee gas stations. It accessed card payments at restaurants and drive-thru coffee shops between January 15, 2019, and July 29, 2019.

Click here for a list of locations and time frames of the data breach.

HyVee announced the breach this past August after it noticed unauthorized activity on some of our payment processing systems. It says federal authorities are investigating.

Hy-Vee encouraged shoppers to closely monitor payment card statements and to notify financial institutions of any unauthorized charges.