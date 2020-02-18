Hy-Vee undergoing restructuring, shifting some jobs, possibly eliminating others

The employee and management structure of a major Iowa retailer and employer is undergoing changes, according to company officials.

Hy-Vee, Inc., has launched a restructuring initiative called "Helpful Smile 2020," which will make changes to the management structure at stores and potentially to the distribution or number of lower-level employees, according to information provided by the company. The goal of the changes is to "become more efficient while continuing to elevate" shoppers' experiences, Hy-Vee claims.

The changes are multi-faceted. Some will happen as a result of the recent decision to reduce store hours overnight. The change in when and how stocking takes place in stores will lead to overall staffing changes, including moving employees within the store, some who could be promoted, and possible staffing reductions, according to information provided by the company. There were no details on which employees or positions could be eliminated or how many could be affected.

"We value our employees and customers, and want to be the best place to work and shop," the company said, in a statement. "Our industry is continually evolving, which is why it’s imperative that we evolve with it."

Another change will be to the store director position, which traditionally has been the top decision-maker at the store level. Now, that title will be changed to district store director and used for persons who oversee multiple stores. At the store level, a person called a store manager will oversee day-to-day operations at their store but report to district store directors.

Some current store directors will be shifted to become district store directors, while others may be kept as store managers.

30 dietitians who currently work at store locations will be moved to the corporate offices.

The company said that the changes were being made in order to adjust to the changing needs of customers and the evolving retail landscape.