Hy-Vee to offer free full-service fueling starting Tuesday

Starting Tuesday, Hy-Vee said it will begin offering full-service fueling for free at its gas stations.

The service will be offered from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, the company said.

Those who want to use the service can press the "Fuel Help" button or call a designated number found on signs at the pump. Food and items from the convenience store can also be ordered and delivered to customer vehicles using the service.

"Once notified, employees will meet customers at their vehicle and process their transaction and fuel order without the customer having to leave their vehicle," Hy-Vee said in a statement. "Full-service fueling can be paid with cash or credit card. As an added safety measure, employees will be wearing gloves for every customer interaction."