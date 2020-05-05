Hy-Vee to limit meat purchases at all locations beginning May 6

Hy-Vee announced it's limiting meat purchases at all its locations beginning May 6.

Hy-Vee said in a statement:

"We continue to work with industry leaders, so we are prepared for any possible fluctuations in product and can best serve our customers.

At Hy-Vee, we have product available at our stores but due to worker shortages at plants as well as an increase in meat sales, customers may not find the specific items they are looking for.

Because of this, we are going to put a limit on customer purchases in the meat department.

Effective Wednesday, May 6, each customer will be limited to four packages of a combination of fresh beef, ground beef, pork and chicken when they check out at all Hy-Vee locations."