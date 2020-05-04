Hy-Vee to hold a banana giveaway event at Coral Ridge Mall

To support Iowa families during the pandemic, Hy-Vee and Dole Fresh Fruits announced a banana giveaway drive-thru event at Coral Ridge Mall on May 5.

Hy-Vee said it will be giving away 32,000 bananas from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on May 5, while supplies last. The giveaway will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Hy-Vee estimates around 2,600 families will receive a total of 13,440 pounds worth of bananas

Customers will drive up on the northwest side of Coral Ridge Mall in the PetSmart parking lot where staff will load one bag, containing around 12 bananas, into their vehicle.

Hy-Vee said it will maintain a contactless method during the giveaway to limit physical contact. Event staff will be wearing masks and gloves. No walk-ups will be allowed.

Coral Ridge Mall is located at 1451 Coral Ridge Ave.