Hy-Vee to distribute free cloth masks at its stores in Iowa on May 26

Hy-Vee will be distributing 75,000 free cloth masks at its more than 125 stores in Iowa starting at 7 a.m. on May 26.

That means every Hy-Vee store in Iowa will have around 500 Hanes Defender cloth masks to give away to customers on a first-come, first-serve basis. Hy-Vee says the masks are intended for those who do not already have a mask.

The masks were donated to Hy-Vee for distribution by the Iowa Department of Public Health, HanesBrands Inc., the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control.