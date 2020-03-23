Hy-Vee suspends most returns, refunds, rain checks until further notice

The largest Iowa-based grocery store chain is modifying its policies on merchandise returns during modified operations due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to information provided by the company.

A woman shops among empty shelves at a Hy-Vee food store Friday, March 13, 2020, in Overland Park, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

As of Tuesday, March 24, 2020, Hy-Vee, Inc., will no longer take returns for its products, due to the inability to know what has happened to those products after they leave the store. Randy Edeker, the company's chairman, CEO, and president, said that this step is being taken with the health and safety of employees and customers in mind.

"With this change, our customers can feel safe knowing that all products they purchase at their local Hy-Vee have been in our stores the entire time," Edeker said, in a statement.

Exchanges for fresh products, like produce, meat, or deli items, that are not up to standards will still be conducted. Defective items can also be exchanged for a new item since they will not be restocked if broken.

Increased demand for some products and resulting reduced availability has led to the store to stop issuing rain checks for an item's price if a product is out of stock, according to the company.

Hy-Vee had previously limited store hours to give stores a chance to restock and sanitize stores.