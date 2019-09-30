Hy-Vee stores pull Zantac, ranitidine products after FDA warning

Following the lead of national pharmacy CVS, Hy-Vee stores will temporarily stop selling certain acid-reducing drugs after a notice issued by the Food and Drug Administration.

A box of Maximum Strength Zantac tablets is shown at a pharmacy, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Miami Beach, Fla. CVS has halted sales of the popular heartburn treatment and the store generic version after warnings by U.S. health regulators. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Ranitidine, which is sold under the brand name Zantac and other generics, was part of a product alert from the FDA that said the drug could contain nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), a probable human carcinogen.

Hy-Vee said they will remove the drug from its stores, which it sells under the Zantac and TopCare labels. Customers who purchased any of those products can return them to the store for a full refund.

According to the company, the FDA issued a recall for TopCare-brand 75mg ranitidine, though no other versions of the drug are under formal recall.

Hy-Vee said, in a statement, that customers with questions should contact a store pharmacist or their health care provider if they have questions.