Hy-Vee stores in some eastern Iowa cities to begin closing overnight

A major grocery retailer is trimming back its hours starting toward mid-February, the company announced on Monday.

Hy-Vee locations in Cedar Rapids, Marion, Iowa City, Waterloo, and Dubuque will be closed overnight starting on Monday, February 10, 2020. Hours will vary somewhat by store and city, according to Christina Gayman, director of public relations for Hy-Vee.

"We have changed our hours to reallocate several team members to be available to assist customers during busier shopping times each day," Gayman said, in a statement.

These will be the new hours for stores in the following cities:

Cedar Rapids: 5 a.m. - Midnight

Marion: 5 a.m. - Midnight

Waterloo: 5 a.m.-11 p.m.

Dubuque: 5 a.m.- Midnight

Iowa City: 5 a.m.- Midnight