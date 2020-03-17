Hy-Vee reducing hours, closing dining areas, suspending printed sale ads

A major Iowa-based grocery store chain is making adjustments to its hours of operation and other aspects of its business in response to the novel coronavirus situation, according to information provided by the company.

A Hy-Vee store is seen in Omaha, Neb., Friday, Aug. 2, 2013. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Hy-Vee, Inc., is shortening its business hours to 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, until further notice. The company's convenience stores will operate under their normal hours at this time.

The restricted hours are to allow employees to clean and sanitize the store, along with more time to restock shelves, according to the company. More time can be devoted to family, as well.

“This is an unprecedented situation for all of us. We’ve never dealt with anything like this before, and we know our customers haven’t either," Randy Edeker, chairman, CEO, and president of Hy-Vee, said, in a statement. "We appreciate their patience and loyalty as we navigate these changing times."

The store's weekly printed advertising circular will be suspended until further notice, due to the company being unable to assure that items it advertises will be available when the ad runs. Other sale prices will be displayed on the company's website or social media pages.

Dining areas in stores will be closed until further notice, following guidelines issued by Gov. Kim Reynolds' office on Tuesday. Fresh food will still be available for carry-out orders.

The company's delivery service, Hy-Vee Aisles Online, will be using third-party delivery services like DoorDash or Shipt in communities that offer them. This will allow store workers to focus on in-store customers and pickup ordres, according to Hy-Vee. Demand for personal shopping has increased, so the company is asking customers to limit using that service unless you are unable to shop for yourself or are part of an at-risk population for COVID-19.