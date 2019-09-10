Hy-Vee recalls certain ready-to-eat chicken and beef products

Hy-Vee has recalled some of its prepackaged fresh food products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

An inspection by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service found that the products in the recall contained milk without declaring it on the product's label.

The ready-to-eat beef and chicken products were produced on Sept. 7-8, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

• 20-oz. plastic packages of “HyVee. mealtime MONGOLIAN-STYLE BEEF” bearing lot code 19250 with a Best If Used By date of 09/14/19 and lot code 19251 with a Best If Used By date of 09/15/19.

• 20-oz. plastic packages of “HyVee. mealtime BEEF WITH BROCCOLI” bearing lot code 19250 with a Best If Used By date of 09/14/19 and lot code 19251 with a Best If Used By date of 09/15/19.

• 20-oz. plastic packages of “HyVee. mealtime CASHEW CHICKEN” bearing lot code 19250 with a Best If Used By date of 09/14/19 and lot code 19251 with a Best If Used By date of 09/15/19.

• 20-oz. plastic packages of “HyVee. mealtime SWEET ORANGE CHICKEN” bearing lot code 19250 with a Best If Used By date of 09/14/19 and lot code 19251 with a Best If Used By date of 09/15/19.

• 20-oz. plastic packages of “HyVee. mealtime GENERAL CHICKEN” bearing lot code 19250 with a Best If Used By date of 09/14/19 and lot code 19251 with Best If Used By date of 09/15/19.

• 20-oz. plastic packages of “HyVee. mealtime SESAME CHICKEN” bearing lot code 19250 with a Best If Used By date of 09/14/19 and lot code 19251 with Best If Used By date of 09/15/19.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 51558” or “P-51558” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

There have been no reports of consumers becoming sick or having an allergic reaction from these products.

Consumers with questions can contact Hy-Vee Customer Care Representatives at (800) 722-4098.