Hy-Vee pharmacies to implement new initial opioid prescription fill policies

Hy-Vee said it will be installing drug take-back receptacles in all of its stores by Nov. 7.

The move gives customers a place to dispose of unused medications including controlled substances.

“Installing drug take-back receptacles in all of our pharmacies is one more step Hy-Vee is taking toward combatting the opioid epidemic,” said Kristin Williams, senior vice president and chief health officer at Hy-Vee.

Starting Thursday, Hy-Vee said its pharmacy locations will "limit the initial quantity of opioids prescribed for treatment of acute pain to seven days – or fewer days where state law or a third-party payor requires."

The company said this does not apply to chronic pain, pain being treated as a part of cancer care, hospice or other end-of-life care; pain being treated as part of palliative care practices; and medications used to treat opioid addiction.

“We want to be part of solution, while continuing to provide needed care for customers with acute pain and other severe pain management situations in communities throughout the eight states we serve,” said Williams.

In Jan. 2019, Hy-Vee said its pharmacies would no longer allow subsequent fills of Schedule II controlled substances, r a refill of a Schedule III or Schedule IV controlled substance more than 72 hours early without authorization from the prescriber.

The company said it also carries naloxone in nasal spray and injection forms without a prescription. Naloxone is used to stop overdose reactions from opioids.