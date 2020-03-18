Hy-Vee opening one hour earlier for seniors, people at risk for COVID-19

A major grocery retailer in the state of Iowa will be providing special accommodations to customers who are most at risk during the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to company officials.

The Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh store in Toledo on November 4, 2019. (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)

Hy-Vee, Inc., will allow shoppers over the age of 60, expecting mothers, and people with health conditions that make them more susceptible to COVID-19, to shop at its stores between 7:00 am. and 8:00 a.m.

“We know that our customers are facing some very challenging times right now, and we want to do all we can to help them,” Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee chairman, CEO, and president said, in a statement. “We hope this new reserved shopping hour helps our customers feel a bit more secure while we work together as a community to help keep everyone healthy and safe.”

The company had previously announced it would be limiting overall store hours to 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. to allow for faster restocking and sanitization procedures.

Officials said that they made the change after many requests from customers.

Pharmacies in most locations will also be open during this hour to serve customers.