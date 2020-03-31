Hy-Vee offering reserved online order time slots, free deliveries for those at-risk of COVID-19

A major Iowa-based grocery retailer will be making special accommodations for those who are most at-risk for contracting the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, company officials said on Tuesday.

Shoppers roam the aisles at the Hy-Vee store on Edgewood Road in Cedar Rapids on Friday, March 20, 2020 (Phil Reed/KCRG)

Hy-Vee, Inc., will be reserving the first hour of online shopping time slots through its Aisles Online service for customers aged 60 or older, expectant mothers, or people with underlying health conditions that make them more susceptible to complications from COVID-19, according to company officials. This hour runs from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. daily.

Customers are asked by Hy-Vee to follow the guidelines and leave those time slots for the eligible persons.

Free delivery is available to those same at-risk customers using the promo code "SPECIALDELIVERY" when they check out an online order. The company said it was partnering with DoorDash, which it was already contracting to help fulfill deliveries, for this offer. Up to 20,000 free deliveries will be made using this code, and it can be used at any time of day.

The chain of stores had previously reserved the first hour of in-store business each day for the same at-risk customers.