Hy-Vee offering frontline employees bonus, leave if needing to self-isolate

A major Iowa-based grocery retailer is taking a few steps to show its employees thanks during an influx of business due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Employees stock products at a Hy-Vee supermarket in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, March 15, 2020. Shoppers have been buying up extra quantities of products since the outbreak of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Hy-Vee, Inc., announced on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, that it will give all frontline employees, whether part-time or full-time, a 10 percent bonus on their hours between March 16 and April 12.

The bonus will be distributed to employees on April 17.

“Our employees are our most valuable asset, and we must do everything we can to support them and their families during this critical time,” Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman of the board, CEO and president, said, in a statement.

In addition, employees who are diagnosed with COVID-19 or are otherwise required by public health officials to self-isolate for 14 days will be given a minimum of two weeks of job protective leave. For full-time employees who are enrolled in short-term disability benefits, they will be paid for the time they are away from work.

Full-time employees will be able to use 24-hour telehealth services with no copays until further notice. Part-time employees will be subject to a minimal fee.