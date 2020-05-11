Hy-Vee enlists award winning professional chalk artist to create mural for healthcare workers

Hy-Vee has enlisted a professional chalk artist to create a mural outside Kinnick Stadium to thank healthcare workers and celebrate National Nurse Week.

Kathleen Roling, an award-winning chalk artist, began the mural at 10 a.m. on the sidewalk in front of Gate 1. It’s expected to take four hours to complete.

The mural will feature a “health care workers are superheroes” design, and will be visible from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics’ employee parking deck skywalk.