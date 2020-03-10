Hy-Vee continuing restructuring, Des Moines area jobs lost

A major Iowa grocery store company is continuing its reorganizing efforts, which will include closing a major facility in the Des Moines area that employs hundreds of people as well as reorganizing in-store restaurants into another brand.

According to television station KCCI, Hy-Vee, Inc., will be closing its Urbandale fulfillment center on May 6, 2020, laying off 368 workers. The center currently helps fill orders for the company's online grocery orders for the Des Moines area.

The work that was done at the center will instead be done at individual stores.

Another change will be to convert the Hy-Vee Market Grille locations at five Des Moines-area stores to Wahlburgers locations. This move could lead to additional job losses, though current Market Grille employees will have opportunities to transition to another in-store job or work for the new restaurant.

These changes come on the heels of a larger announcement of restructuring in February. Those adjustments to the company's management-level organization and store-level personnel allocation would potentially lead to job cuts, according to the company.

