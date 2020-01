Hy-Vee said it's bringing six of its Dollar Fresh stores to six locations in Iowa this summer.

The company said it will begin turning former Shopko locations as the Dollar Fresh brand stores. Towns include Hampton, Cresco, Oelwein, Waukon, Dyersville and Vinton.

The store's concept is meant to be a smaller-scale grocery store than the typical Hy-Vee location.

Currently, Hy-Vee operates a store in Toledo.