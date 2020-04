Hy-Vee announced it's extending its hours beginning April 20 to allow more shopping opportunities while maintaining social distancing.

The new temporary hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., with an hour from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. being reserved for high risk customers, including those ages 60 and older and expectant mothers.

In a Facebook post, Hy-Vee said the extended hours are intended to help essential workers who are working long shifts and need extra hours to shop.