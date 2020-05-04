Hy-Vee and Meat District donate more than $37,000 worth of food to HACAP

Hy-Vee and Meat District donated more than $37,000 worth of food to Hawkeye Area Community Action Program in Hiawatha.

The donation of nearly 9,000 pounds of food is part of Hy-Vee and Meat Districts' "Feeding the Frontlines" initiative, a series of donations of food to food banks throughout Hy-Vee's eight-state region.

The donations included packages of chicken, pork, rice, pasta, breadcrumbs and seasonings.

HACAP services six Iowa counties, including: Linn, Johnson, Jones, Iowa, Benton and Washington.