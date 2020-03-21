Hy-Vee, Walmart hiring employees with growing demand in stores

With the surge in demand for groceries in response to COVID-19, Hy-Vee announced they're looking for temporary, part-time hourly employees.

Saturday, the company said they are looking to fill multiple positions in stores in eight states as well as their distribution centers.

The hires will help with restocking as well as cleaning and sanitizing. People interested should visit Hyvee's website.

Walmart announced earlier this week, they too are looking to hire 2,300 employees in Iowa.

Nationwide, they are hiring 150,000 new associates through the end of May.

The company says they will also provide more than $365 million in cash bonuses to hourly associates in the U.S.

Those associates employed by them as of March 1st will qualify for the payout on April 2nd.

