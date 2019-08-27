Hy-Vee Dietitian Looks Back

The grocery aisles have added dozens of new foods in the 16 years Johnson Avenue Hy-Vee dietitian, Judy Fitzgibbons, has been helping Hy-Vee customers make healthy choices. She, and other area Hy-Vee dietitians have partnered with KCRG to show viewers those new items for over 14 years. Today she reminds viewers of some of those trends and shares three of her favorite trend-setting Hy-Vee dietitian recipes.

Gluten-free

Produce:

Many new grape and apple varieties

Melons

Mangos

Kale

Cauliflower

Greek Yogurt

Hummus

Hy-Vee brand no-salt added staples

Judy will be retiring from Hy-Vee on September 30th and invites you to attend her retirement reception on Tuesday, October 8, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Johnson Ave. Hy-Vee.

Minted Melon Salad (2013)

Makes 8, 1 cup servings

Source: www.Hy-Vee.com/recipes

Cedar Rapids/Marion Hy-Vee dietitians served this salad at several large events and people loved the honey, minty dressing that compliments the melons. Refreshing and nutritious.

All you need:

½ cup chopped fresh mint

1/3 cup Hy-Vee orange juice

2 tbsp. honey

3 cups cubed watermelon

2 ½ cups cubed cantaloupe

2 ½ cups cubed honeydew

All you do:

1. In a small bowl, combine mint, orange juice and honey. For a smoother dressing, place in a small blender and blend until all ingredients are well-incorporated.

2. In a large bowl, combine watermelon, cantaloupe and honeydew. Pour orange juice mixture over fruit and gently toss. Refrigerate.

Nutrition information per serving (1 cup fruit): Calories 96, fat 0gm, cholesterol 0mg, carbohydrate 24g, sugar 20gm, fiber 1g, protein 1gm, sodium 20mg

Super Fudgy BB* Brownies (2006)

Makes 20 brownies

Adapted from Lean Plate Club, Sally Squires

Don’t tell and no one will guess that these fudgy brownies contain black beans. Bring back this old favorite for a tasty treat for lunches or after-school snack. Since this was first published, Hy-Vee has added a large variety of no-salt-added canned vegetables to its aisles.

All you need:

1 pkg. (19.8 oz) Hy-Vee Fudge Brownies Delux Mix

1 can (15.5 ounce) Hy-Vee No Salt Added black beans

½ cup chopped walnuts

Powdered sugar

All you do:

1. Open can of beans. Place can's contents, including liquid, in blender. Blend. Mix thoroughly with brownie mix. (No eggs, oil or other ingredients needed.)

2. Place in oiled, 9 x 13-inch baking pan. Bake according to package directions.

3. Cool and serve. Sprinkle with powdered sugar before serving.

*Black Bean

Per brownie: about 140 calories (30 less than package recipe), 4 grams fat, 0 grams saturated fat, 30 grams total carbohydrate, 2 grams fiber, 65 mg sodium.

Massaged Mango Kale Salad (2011)

Makes 8 servings

Source: www.goodtv.com. Adapted by Hy-Vee dietitian, Linda Ashley, RD

Linda was ahead of the kale trend when she introduced us to this modern approach to eating kale. Now in the mainstream, including kale in salads and smoothies is an everyday thing.

All you need:

1 bunch kale, washed, removed from stalks & cut into bite-sized pieces

Juice of one lemon, divided

Drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil plus ¼ cup for making the dressing

Pinch of salt, to taste

2 teaspoons honey

Freshly ground black pepper

1 mango, diced small (about 1 cup)

2 rounded tablespoons slivered almonds

All you do:

In large serving bowl, add the kale, half of the lemon juice, a drizzle of oil and a small pinch of salt. Massage until the kale starts to soften and wilt, 1-2 minutes. Set aside while you make the dressing.

In a small bowl, whisk remaining lemon juice with the honey and freshly ground black pepper. Stream in the 1/4 cup of oil while whisking until a dressing forms.

Pour the dressing over the kale, and add the mango and slivered almonds.

Toss and serve. Keeps well in the refrigerator for up to 2 to 3 days.

Judy Fitzgibbons represents Hy-Vee as a nutrition expert working throughout the community to promote healthy eating and nutrition. Judy is a Registered Dietitian and member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.