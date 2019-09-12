Hwy. 52 closed in Sageville due to flooding

The Iowa Department of Transportation said U.S. Highway 52 is blocked in both directions in Sageville due to flooding.

US 52: Flooding from IA 32; County Road Y35 to County Road D10 (Sageville). https://t.co/MFLIYYJGTW — Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) September 12, 2019

Iowa's DOT maps did not provide an update on when the road would be back open.

The DOT's website said Iowa Highway 76 is also blocked north of Marquette due to debris in the road.