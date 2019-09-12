Hwy. 52 closed in Sageville due to flooding

Courtesy: DOT
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 9:18 AM, Sep 12, 2019

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Transportation said U.S. Highway 52 is blocked in both directions in Sageville due to flooding.

Iowa's DOT maps did not provide an update on when the road would be back open.

The DOT's website said Iowa Highway 76 is also blocked north of Marquette due to debris in the road.

 