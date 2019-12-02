Hwy. 218 crash sends woman to hospital, man arrested on OWI charge

JANESVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Black Hawk County deputies arrested a man on a second-offense OWI charge after he reportedly rear-ended a Jeep, sending the driver to the hospital.
Just before 11:10 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a crash on southbound Highway 218, near Janesville.
The sheriff's office said James Fredericksen, 60, of Buffalo, Minn., crashed into the back of a blue Jeep. He was arrested for OWI second offense.
The 21-year-old driver of the Jeep went to a Cedar Falls hospital before going to Iowa City for her injuries. There's no update on her condition.
The sheriff's office said the crash remains under investigation.