Husband of JoEllen Browning arrested for first-degree murder in Iowa City

A man who was married to a woman killed in April in Iowa City has been arrested and charged with murder.

Roy Browning, Jr., 67, of Iowa City, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to booking information from the Johnson County Jail. He was taken into custody at around 7:13 p.m. on Monday, October 28.

Browning was married to JoEllen Browning, 65, who was found dead in their home on Friday, April 5, 2019. Her death was determined to be by homicide, and caused by sharp-force injuries.

The Brownings were married for 42 years. The couple had two adult children. JoEllen was the director of operating budgets at University of Iowa Health Care. Roy is a businessman.

Roy is being held at the Johnson County Jail.